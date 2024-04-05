Tokyo Revengers Creator Ken Wakui's New Manga Series Sparks Mixed REACTIONS Among Fans

Renowned manga artist Ken Wakui, best known for his hit series Tokyo Revengers, is set to unveil his latest creation, Negai no Astro. Following the conclusion of Tokyo Revengers in 2022, which amassed a significant following and over 70 million copies in circulation, Wakui is now venturing into uncharted territory with his new manga. The announcement has ignited a flurry of reactions from fans across social media platforms, so here’s everything you need to know.

Ken Wakui's Negai no Astro to be released by Shueisha

The leaks from Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #19 on April 4, 2024, disclosed Wakui's upcoming manga project, slated to debut in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #20 on April 15, 2024. The series will be titled Negai no Astro and is said to blend elements of the delinquent genre with supernatural themes. The series officially marks Wakui's transition from Kodansha to Shueisha for this venture as well.

Anticipation for Wakui's new series is palpable among fans, albeit mixed with apprehension. Some fans express concerns over potential disappointments following the rushed conclusion of Tokyo Revengers. Speculation abounds regarding the direction of Negai no Astro, and only time will tell how the series will actually turn out.

Fans react to Ken Wakui’s new manga

Fans of manga artist Ken Wakui were sent into a frenzy with the recent news of his upcoming manga, Negai no Astro. They took to social media to express their concerns and excitement about the upcoming manga series.

One fan expressed excitement at Wakui's return, humorously noting, "And that means fashion designer Ken Wakui is back." This sentiment reflects the anticipation surrounding the creator's new venture into the manga world.

Others couldn't resist drawing comparisons to recent controversies surrounding manga creators Gege Akutami and Horikoshi Kohei. The apprehension some fans feel about Wakui's ability to deliver a satisfying narrative is evident, especially in light of the criticisms leveled at other creators.

However, despite these concerns, there's an undeniable curiosity about Wakui's storytelling prowess, as evidenced by fans' willingness to give the creator the benefit of the doubt and acknowledge his skill in crafting compelling characters.

On the other hand, fans are speculating about Negai no Astro’s plotline, with a few theories claiming that it may even take place in the world of Tokyo Revengers.

Amidst the excitement, fans voiced concerns about pacing and management decisions. They also expressed a desire for Wakui to have creative control over his narrative, freeing him from the external constraints that may have caused Tokyo Revengers’ disappointment.

Others took the opportunity to appreciate Wakui's previous works, such as Shinjuku Swan and Desert Eagle, showcasing a broader appreciation for the creator's talents beyond Tokyo Revengers.

In the end, despite differing opinions, the impact and popularity of Wakui's work within the manga industry is still quite evident. The announcement of Ken Wakui's new manga has ignited a raging anticipation amongst fans, whether positively or negatively. As the release of Negai no Astro gets closer, we're eager to see what twists and turns lie ahead in this new supernatural delinquent saga.

