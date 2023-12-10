Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 11: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch, recap & more

The showdown between Mickey and Izana could not take place in the previous episode. But as Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 11 lines up with a final release date for the week, fans are excited to look at what the end of this gang war will bring. Here is what happens in the events of the manga during this battle. Read on.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 11: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 11 will be December 12, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Disney Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the next episode of Tokyo Revengers will be 'Nothing is Left.' In this episode, the plot ahead of Chapter 170 of the manga will be roughly covered. Here, in a tense confrontation between Toman and Tenjiku, Takemichi is shocked to learn that Hina revealed his time-leaping ability to Draken and Mikey. Despite initial despair, Mikey's determination is reignited, leading Toman into battle.

Facing Tenjiku's leader, Izana, Mikey struggles against Izana's superior fighting skills. Izana reveals a complex backstory involving his brother Shinichiro, Toman's former leader. After Shinichiro's death and a series of events, Izana aims to destroy Toman, molding Mikey into his idealized vision of Shinichiro.

The confrontation intensifies as Izana seeks revenge, vowing to make Mikey suffer for taking everything away from him. The flashback adds depth to Izana's motivations, including his promise to Emma, setting the stage for a dramatic clash between the two factions.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 11: Previous episode recap

The title of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10 was 'Brave Heart.' In this episode, we see that Kisaki is ready to kill Takemichi at the helm of the gang war. As he pointed a gun towards him, Takemichi did not even flinch. He was ready to adorn death given his loyalty to the gang. This moved Kisaki from the inside and he ultimately decided not to kill Takemichi. Instead, he shot the bullet on his foot.

On the other side, Izana Kurokawa was ready to take on the entire gang all by himself. He challenged the members of Toman and started fighting them one by one. Just as the battle between Takemichi and Izana was about to begin, Mikey, Draken, and Hinata arrived to provide aid. Upon knowning that Takemichi was a time leaper, these people were here to help his cause. The last act of the episode saw Izana attacking Mickey, building up to a new fight coming their way.

