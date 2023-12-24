Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 13: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch and more

Izana's battle with Mikey will continue in the next outing of Tokyo Revengers. After taking out the gun, the fight had entered another zone altogether. As Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 13 lines up with a final release date, here is what happens in the plot of the manga ahead of these events. Read on.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 13: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next Tokyo Revengers episode will be December 26, 2023 [one day earlier in some regions]. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Disney Plus. We will update this section with new relevant information as it becomes available.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The next episode of Tokyo Revengers will roughly pick the plot from Chapter 181 of the manga. Here, Takemichi and Kisaki engage in a fierce brawl in a parking lot. Takemichi recognizes the place and confronts Kisaki about his manipulative ways. As they exchange punches, Kisaki reveals his grand plans to climb to the top of Toman by orchestrating various schemes. In a struggle, Kisaki discloses that someone always ruins his perfect plans.

Takemichi recalls a past vow at the same parking lot and drops a bombshell – it's where Kisaki killed Hina in the future. The revelation stuns Kisaki, who confirms Takemichi's ability to time-leap. Threatening Takemichi with a gun, Kisaki recounts his twisted love story with Hina, admitting to following Takemichi and obsessing over surpassing him.

Kisaki's possessiveness over Hina escalates, and he confesses to multiple attempts to eliminate Takemichi. Enraged by Hina's rejection, Kisaki faces off with Takemichi. In a twist, Takemichi disarms Kisaki, pointing the gun at him and declaring that it should have been Kisaki facing the consequences from the start. The stage is set for a final showdown between the two time-locked rivals.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 13: Previous episode recap

The title of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 12 was 'Paradise Lost.' In this episode, we see that Izana is not fond of Mikey's arrival. We also know that Izana was the real brother of Shinichiro. But when the fight continued, it was evident that Mikey was the one with more power.

Within a matter of seconds, Izana was down. His defeat sent a clear message about who was the boss around. Next up, Izana took out the gun and pointed it toward Mikey. The gun belonged to Kisaki. With this, the episode comes to an end, leaving a trail of mystery on what might happen next.

