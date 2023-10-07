Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2: Who is the double agent? Everything to know about the new episode

As per the Attack of the Fanboy, The Tokyo Revengers saga rages on in Season 3, Episode 2, as Toman faces off in opposition to the relentless Tenjiku gang. Izana and his cronies have unleashed a ferocious attack on the Tokyo Manji gang, leaving members of Toman reeling from defeat. To make matters worse, the revelation that there's a traitor hidden within their ranks has sent shockwaves through the company.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 2 release date and more

The particularly anticipated episode of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc is about to hit screens on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Japanese viewers will be the first to capture it because it airs at approximately 00:00 AM JST. For worldwide fanatics eagerly watching the episode, mark your calendars for around 10:00 AM PST or 6:00 PM BST.

For viewers outside Japan, Disney+ will be the one-of-a-kind platform for streaming Episode 2 and all subsequent episodes of this season.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 1 recap

In the previous episode, Takemichi's time-visiting mission to alter the bleak future led him to a global in which Kisaki, once a member of Toman, now stands as the chief of the menacing Tenjiku gang. Kisaki wasted no time in launching an ambush in opposition to Takemichi and his pals, threatening to rewrite history. Fortunately, Takemichi determined safe haven with Smile and Angry and encountered Kakucho, an old friend and Tenjiku member, who found out the lifestyles of a traitor inside Toman's ranks.

With Episode 2 on the horizon, we will count on an intense hunt for the double agent within Toman, in conjunction with the escalating battle between the rival gangs. Brace yourselves for extra exciting struggle sequences as Season three continues to get to the bottom of the Tenjiku arc's gripping storyline.

