Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 3: Spoilers from the manga; Release date, where to watch and more

The third season of Tokyo Revengers continues to bring some of the most amazing plotlines to the table. In the last episode, we saw that Mickey called in for a meeting that went on for quiet some time. As the members of the Tokyo Manji gang gathered, it was clear that there was a traitor amongst them. And Takemichi was also wondering who the man would be. Well. here is everything that we know about the next outing of Tokyo Revengers Season 3.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 3: Previous episode recap and what to expect next [Spoilers from the manga]

The title of the last episode of Tokyo Revengers Tenjiku arc was Mortal Enemy. In the episode, we see that Mickey called in all the members of the Tokyo Manji gang for an emergency meeting. And this was where Takemichi was trying to point out who the real traitor in the team could be. Mickey brought up the topic of the recent attacks on some of the members of his gang. It turned out that they were calling a war upon the Tenjiku.

In light of the same, Tekemichi decides that he needs to know more about the Tenjiku. And so, he goes back 12 years in the past to Naoto. The last act of the episode takes a look at Takemichi and Naoto getting attacked by Black Dragon members. But Naoto made sure to send Takemichi back in time so that he could finish what he started.

As in the plot of the manga, we see that Chapter 135 brings Takemichi to the Tachibana household only for him to go and see if Naoto is alive in the future or not. Hina makes an appearance, telling Takemichi about how much she loves him. Later on, the next couple of chapters see that Hina obliges to protect Takemichi's time-leaping ability. Then, Miey reveals the identity of the Tenjiku leader to be Izana Kurokawa, who also is the brother to Emma, which comes as a shock to everyone!

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

The final release date, as per the schedule of Disney Plus, is October 17, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Disney Plus and Hulu. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

