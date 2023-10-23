Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: Spoilers from the manga; everything we know so far

The conversation between Hinata and Takemichi was a heartwarming scene in the last outing. But knowing that Naoto is dead in the future, Takemichi is now stuck and cannot travel to the future again. But there might be ways he can overcome this barrier. Here is what the plotline from the upcoming chapters of the manga tells us about Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: Previous episode recap and what to expect next (spoilers from the manga)

The title of the third episode was Return Out of Patience. In this episode, we see that Takemichi had traveled to the past as Naoto held his hand one last time. But knowing that he could no longer go into the future, it was clear that Naoto did not survive in the future. Hinata came to Takemichi's aid only to tell him that she knew about his ability and would be keeping his secret to herself. The episode comes to an end with the revelation that Inaza was attacking the gang only because of his jealousy of Mickey.

With this, the title of the upcoming episode is Come Back to Life. As per the plot of Chapter 140 of the manga, Mucho, a member of Toman's Fifth Division, reveals his ties to Tenjiku and his loyalty to its founder, Izana. He explains that he intends to force Kokonoi to join Tenjiku and targets Takemichi and Inupi.

Mucho offers to spare the latter two if Kokonoi agrees. However, Takemichi refuses to give up Kokonoi and vows to protect him. A fight ensues, and Inupi joins Takemichi's side. Eventually, Kokonoi pleads with Mucho to stop the violence and agrees to join Tenjiku. Takemichi, carrying Inupi to the hospital, reflects on his newfound friendship with them and their plan to rescue Kokonoi. Inupi asks Takemichi to become the leader of the Black Dragons.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode of Tokyo Revengers season 3 is October 24, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Disney Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: 6 Best anime to watch on Netflix: Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Death Note should be in your watchlist