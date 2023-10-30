Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5: Spoilers from manga; Release date, where to watch and more

A new episode is in line with a final release date of the week and fans are excited to see what Inupi has to say about the future of the Black Dragons. The death of Naoto certainly brought Takemichi's expedition to a halt. The boy even went into depression. But he had a new purpose to follow, and the death of Noato fueled his ambition. Here is what the spoilers from the upcoming manga chapters tell us about Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5: Release date, and where to watch

There has been no announcement of any break in the release of the next episode. As per the schedule of Disney Plus. The final release date of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5 is November 1, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available on the official pages of Disney Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga

The upcoming storyline is to take up the plot from Chapter 143 of the manga [rough estimate]. In this chapter and in the story ahead of this, we will see that Inupi will open up about his intentions of reuniting the gang and restoring the original purpose of the Black Dragons. His admiration for Shinichiro's humble leadership fuels his determination. As they prepare to confront the rival gang Tenjiku, led by Izana, Toman faces high stakes, setting the stage for an impending showdown. The anniversary of the Black Dragons' founding on February 22nd holds immense significance.

Amidst tactical debates and fractured divisions, Peh-yan's call for an honorable battle aligns with Mikey's principles, uniting Toman members with renewed purpose. With Takemichi's commitment to fulfilling Inupi's dream of becoming the Black Dragons' leader and Toman's First Division captain, they vow to defeat Tenjiku, retrieve Kokonoi, and face their destiny in a high-stakes confrontation that will test their unity and mettle.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5: Previous episode recap

The title of the 4th episode of Tokyo Revengers was 'Come back to Life.' In this episode, we saw that Takemichi was in depression. This grief stemmed from the news of Naoto's death. When Takemichi found out that he could no longer time travel, he knew that Noato was not alive anymore. It was Hinata who came to comfort him and also hinted that she knew about his secret all along.

And this was the time when Takemichi decided that he should take one more chance and fight once again. On the other side of things, we see that Takemichi gets abducted while trying to make his next move. Upon opening his eyes, he finds out that Inupi and Koko are also captive, much like him. By the end of the episode, we see that Takemichi is confused and does not know what is about to happen next.

Advertisement

Well, the spoilers do tell us that Takemichi will have a plan. However, he sure is in big trouble after the death of Naoto. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there are any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.