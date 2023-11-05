Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6: Spoilers from manga, release date, where to watch, recap and more

Emma's death drives the narrative forward, with Kisaki manipulating Mickey as he struggles to protect his loved ones. The emotional toll leaves Mickey hollow. Spoilers tease what's to come in Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6 - from release date to recap to manga hints, here's everything fans need to know.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next Tokyo Revengers episode will be November 8, 2023 [one day earlier in some regions]. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Disney Plus. We will update this section with new relevant information as it becomes available.

Spoilers from the manga

The title of the next episode of Tokyo Revengers will be 'Rise against.' The attack from Tenjiku is overdue and the team is all set to battle the other gang. Here, the plot is to be taken from Chapter 149 [rough estimate] of the manga. After the death of Emma, Kisaki's plans and schemes will come to light. He had failed at trying to get Kiyomasa to stab Draken. On other side, he had successfully manipulated Kazutora into attacking Baji.

But now that Emma is dead, Mickey would turn to him for emotional support. Izana will also agree to join Kisaki in his schemes. On the other hand at the Asagaya hospital, the team will get the news of Emma's passing. Here, Takemichi will come to the realization that it is because of the fact that Mickey is not able to save his loved ones that he is growing bitter.

Later on, Takemichi will also try to convey that Kisaki was the one behind Emma's death. It will be interesting to see how Mickey responds to the claims made by Takemichi.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 6: Previous episode recap!

The title of the 5th episode of Tokyo Revengers Tenjiku Arc was 'A Bad Hunch.' This episode explores Manjiro Sano's backstory, revealing how he turned into the Mickey we know through Emma's history. It's disclosed Mickey harbored jealousy over Inui becoming Black Dragons leader.

Mickey then comes to know about Mucho's plans. As a result of this, he decided to prepare his team and gang members for the upcoming attack. The Tenjiku were about to do something dangerous and the team was preparing for it. However, in the final scene of the episode, Kisaki goes on to kill Emma, leaving Mickey with no choice but to talk to Izana.

Emma's death is one more stamp for Mickey that he is unable to protect his loved ones. And this will channel more rage into the man. It will be interesting to see what the aftermath of all this will turn out to be. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the world of anime and pop culture.

