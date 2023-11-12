Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch, recap, and more

The war between Tenjiku and Toman is about to begin and the world awaits to see the victor. But as fiery as it sounds, the war is not going to bring any happy winners. A lot of lives will be lost, making Toman weaker. As shown in the manga, here is what happens in the plot to come ahead in Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7. Read on!

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7 is November 14, 2023. All the episodes of the anime's third season are currently available on the official pages of Disney Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga

The story of the next episode is to pick up from Chapter 154 of the manga. We will see that the beginning of the fights will not work in favor of Toman. Izana Kurokawa will manage to kill most of the top leaders of the other gangs. Waiting for Takemichi, the rest of the fighters take a stance in facing the Tenjiku. Shion and Rindo attack Mitsuya and Smiley, while Mucho secures Kokonoi, and Kisaki shatters Mikey and Draken's will to fight. Izana envisions Tenjiku's rise, vowing to make Mikey suffer.

Next up, when the Toman gang finally arrives, we will see that Chifuyu and Takemichi will be there to lead the way for the entire team. Despite Shion's upcoming defeat, Toman will charge at Tenjiku, boosting morale as Peh-yan unexpectedly triumphs. Takemichi, backed by comrades, will rush towards Kisaki, determined to alter the future. Izana will impressively defeat Peh-yan, showcasing his strength amid flashbacks of ruthless leadership.

Mocchi will face Chifuyu, Rindo will taunt Angry, and Ran will taunt Hakkai. Kakucho will confront Takemichi, while Inupi will initially face Mucho but will be surprised by Kokonoi. Toman will clash with Tenjiku, setting the stage for intense confrontations and the resolution of longstanding conflicts. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the story brings to the table at last.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 7: Previous episode recap

The title of the sixth episode of Tokyo Revengers was 'Rise Against.' In this episode, we see that it was Kisaki who ultimately led to the death of Emma. But Draken said that it was Mickey who led these things happen. As a result of this statement, the two of them get into a physical brawl. But the loss of one of their close friends led to Toman deciding that it was time to get into an immediate war with the Tenjaku.

We then see that Mickey is left catatonic after all this. He did not understand what was the right way to move forward. We then see that Takemichi, Chifuyu, and a few loyal members decide to face Tenjiku, even if it means sacrificing themselves. As they gather at Musashi Shrine, Toman grapples with the loss and uncertainty.

For the future episodes, the fate of Toman remains uncertain. It will be interesting to see what the story holds in store for the war to come. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

