Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8: Manga Spoilers, release date, where to watch, recap and more

In the face of one of the most crucial battles of the season, Takemichi would have to make a tough choice. The Tomans and the Tenjiku gang are facing one another and the result of the battle is yet to be announced. The duty of avenging the death of Emma lies heavy on Mickey's chest. As Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 lines up with a final release date for the week, here is what we know about the upcoming outing so far!

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode of Tokyo Revengers will be November 21, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Disney Plus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 will be 'I know in my head.' This episode shall pick up the plot from Chapter 157 of the manga. Here, tensions rise as Toman confronts Tenjiku in a violent clash. Takemichi, determined to reclaim Kokonoi, faces off against Kakucho, who questions Takemichi's role in escalating the conflict. Despite Takemichi's vow to defeat Tenjiku's key members, Kakucho asserts that Kokonoi has chosen to be part of Tenjiku. Simultaneously, Kokonoi offers Inupi a position in Tenjiku, attempting to sway him away from Toman.

In a heated confrontation, Inupi rejects Kokonoi's offer, expressing loyalty to Takemichi and the Black Dragons. The episode delves into the complex history between Inupi, Kokonoi, and Akane, revealing a tragic incident where Kokonoi saved Seishu instead of Akane from a fire, leading to life-altering consequences. As Takemichi faces Kakucho in a battle of strength, Chifuyu tries to intervene but faces resistance from Mocchi.

The narrative explores the criminal backgrounds of S-62 generation members, highlighting their brutal pasts. The Haitani brothers, known for a deadly gang confrontation, engage Angry and Hakkai in a fierce fight. With Tenjiku's ruthless reputation and the challenges faced by Toman, the episode sets the stage for intense confrontations and the uncertain outcome of the battle

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8: Previous episode recap

In the 7th episode of Tokyo Revengers Season 3, we see that the battle between the Tomans and the Tenjiku is about to commence. The first face-off of the war was between Peh-yan and Shion Madarame, in which the former turned out to be the winner. As the story progresses, we see Takemichi arriving to offer support and help to his entire team.

The intensity escalates as Izana recognizes Peh-yan as a threat and takes him down. He then calls on his S-62 generation subordinates to join the fray. Individual fights break out, and amidst the chaos, Inupi and Kokoboi reunite. However, instead of siding with Toman, Kokonoi seeks to recruit Inupi for Tenjiku. This prompts Inupi to remind Kokonoi about Akane.

The episode unfolds with shifting alliances, surprising revelations, and high-stakes confrontations.

The characters' fates hang in the balance as loyalty is put to the test. Episode 7 promises gripping twists and thrilling moments as the story continues to unfold.

