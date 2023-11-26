Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9: Manga spoilers hint at Angry's strength; release date, where to watch, and more

Angry will be taking center stage in his fight against the Haitani brothers. Not only this, he will be driven by his past promise, only to fight and defeat most of the Tenjiku fighters within minutes. As Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 lines up with a final release date, we have cumulated the spoilers for the next episode from the manga. Here is what happens in this fight in the source material.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 will be November 28, 2023. All the episodes of this season are available to watch on Disney Plus's official pages. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the next Tokyo Revengers episode will be 'The Blue Ogre.' In this episode, the plot ahead of chapter 161 is expected to be picked from the manga. Here, we will see Angry in action. He will be driven by his past promise, only to face the Haitani brothers. It is this man after whom the title of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9 is based upon. After getting beaten up very badly, Angry will tap into extraordinary strength to defeat his adversaries.

Seeing this victory, both Smiley and Mitsuya will discuss Angry's incredible strength and potential. As this fight ends, the next act takes the story where Angry then faces the Tenjiku fighters, only to defeat them also. On the other side, Mucho, driven by Tenjiku's orders, attempts to kill Takemichi but is stopped by Kakucho, revealing a complex alliance.

Kakucho, Tenjiku's strongest fighter, helps Toman by subduing Mucho and asserting his loyalty to Izana. The battle leaves Toman with Kakucho as its lone fighter against Tenjiku's formidable forces, setting the stage for a high-stakes confrontation.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 9: Previous episode recap

The title of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 8 was 'I know in my head.' This episode started with the revelation that Akane was actually the sister of Seishu. Not only this, but Kokonoi had a crush on her for all this time. But fate had something else written for her. After her house burned down, she also inflicted severe burns, leading to immediate surgery. But the cost of the treatment turned out to be 40 million yen.

We then see that Inui's family was not capable enough that they could afford such an expensive treatment. And this is where the twist of the story entered. Koko decided that eh was going to earn as much money and help Akane in her surgery. In the final act of the episode, we see that Koko sits with Inui only to tell her that he now earns money to fund the Tenjiku. In the final scene, the Haitani brothers enter the scene, and we see that they beat up Angry and Hakkai.

A fight is brewing up for the episode to come. All updates from this episode will be mentioned as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

