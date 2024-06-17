Tokyo Revengers Sequel Anime Announced with Exciting Teaser and Poster; Deets Inside

It seems that the Tokyo Revengers anime is coming back once again although the last and third season of the anime just aired last year. Based on Ken Wakui’s original manga, the series garnered quite a large fanbase when it started airing.

The sequel anime project for Tokyo Revengers was announced with a teaser and a new poster. Fans are really excited about further announcements for the upcoming anime.

Tokyo Revengers is coming back to the screens once again

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Tokyo Revengers anime announced on Jun 16th, that it is once again coming back after the cliffhanger ending of the last season. The new teaser trailer for the anime compiled some scenes from the previous seasons and gave us a vague idea about what the next project will be about. A poster for the upcoming anime was also released which featured an injured Takemichi Hanagaki hugging Mikey.

Even with the new teaser and poster, we do not yet know if this upcoming project will be the next season of the anime, a movie, or something else. But fans think that this is the announcement for the fourth season that they have been waiting for since the last season ended on a massive cliffhanger. The 3rd season of Tokyo Revengers covered the Tenjiku Arc of Ken Wakui’s manga, which means the next season will cover the Bonten Arc.

Where to watch Tokyo Revengers anime

Unfortunately, other than the teaser and the poster, no other details about the upcoming Tokyo Revengers anime was revealed. So we do not know if it is coming out this year or if fans will have to wait longer for it.

The first three seasons of Tokyo Revengers is available to stream on multiple platforms across the globe. In the US, all three seasons are streaming on Hulu with the first two seasons even available with English dubs. If you have finished the anime, which covered the Tenjiku Arc in the last season, then you can also read Ken Wakui’s manga series on Kodansha’s official website as it is already finished.

