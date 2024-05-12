Tomodachi Game Manga Ending: Makers Announce Fall 2024 Conclusion; Deets Here

Also known as the Squid Games counterpart of manga, the Tomodachi Game has brought out an interesting piece of update for all the readers. It was the official 25th compiled book volume of the manga that brought out the news of its conclusion. Along with this, a set window for the ending has also been revealed. Here is all you need to know about the official update on this.

Tomodachi Game Manga Ending: Official announcement

This week, the 25th compiled book volume of the Tomodachi Game manga brought out the news of its ending. In the announcement from Thursday, the note revealed that the series will be coming to an end with the release of the 26th Volume. Along with this, fans also got the confirmation that this volume will come out in the Fall 2024 slate.

As of the time of writing, the final date of this launch has not been clarified. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.

More About Tomodachi Game

The literal meaning of the Tomodachi Game is Friends Game. The manga of this name came out in December 2013. Written by Mikoto Yamaguchi and Yuki Sato, and illustrated by the latter, this psychological thriller has been serialized in the Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine since the start.

In 2017, the series got multiple projects including two live-action ventures and one television drama. It was later in 2022 that the series got its first anime venture. Studio Okuruto Noboru was the production company behind this. Although the news of a second season has not come out just yet, the fans are hopeful that a sequel will be coming out.

The story of Tomodachi Game revolves around a group of students and their friend Yūichi Katagiri. This group comes to know that they are playing a series of games in order to win 2 million yen. However, it is much later that they find that this game has much more at stake.

With this, it will be interesting to see what the ending of the manga series will be. The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

