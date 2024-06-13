Tower Of God Season 2 Unveils New Key Visual And India Premiere Date; DEETS

Crunchyroll announces the premiere date of Tower of God Season 2 which has left fans really excited. Based on S.I.U’s popular of the same name, the first season of the series came out back in 2020. Ever since then, fans have been waiting for the second season of the anime.

Tower of God season 2 was announced a few months ago and since then, fans have been excited about the upcoming release. Thankfully, Crunchyroll has just recently made an announcement that revealed the premiere date of the anime in India and other countries.

Tower of God season 2 gets a July premiere date

Great news for Indian anime fans, Tower of God season 2 is set to come out on Crunchyroll on July 7th, 2024, Sunday. Fans will be able to access the first episode of the season with a paid subscription to the platform.

People have been eagerly waiting for new revelations about the anime as the last season left people on a cliffhanger after a surprising betrayal. Alongside the release date announcement, Crunchyroll also released a new teaser visual for the upcoming season of Tower of God. The second season of Tower of God is being produced by The Answer Studio and directed by Akira Suzuki while Kazuyoshi Takeuchi serves as the chief director.

What is Tower of God Season 2 about?

The synopsis of Tower of God talks about Ja Wangnan who cannot pass the 20th floor of The Tower but refuses to give up on it even after failing multiple times. However, when he meets a very powerful and mysterious character called Viole, whom he invites to become a part of his group of Regulars and to help them on their journey.

After the protagonist Baam was betrayed in the last season, the fans are really worried about his status. But the journey of Baam will continue in the second season as well and we will get to know more about not only the various characters but also about the mysterious structure known as The Tower. If you want to get ahead of the story before the 2nd season of Tower of God comes out on July 7, you can read the ongoing manhwa by S.I.U. which is available on Webtoon.

