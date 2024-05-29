Twilight Out Of Focus Boys-Love Anime Confirms July Release Date; Promo, Plot & More to Know

Boys Love has been rising steadily in the world of anime and especially manga. Taking to the mainstream, a new anime series is set to hit the screens very soon. This is the Twilight Out Of Focus Boys-Love Anime. This week brought major updates for the series including the release date and a promotional video. Thus, here is everything you need to know about the latest updates from the series.

Twilight Out Of Focus Boys-Love Anime: Release date

The Twilight Out of Focus boys-love anime is set to premiere on July 4, 2024. The new boys-love series will be airing at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, as reported by Anime News Network. In addition to this, the streaming platforms are yet to be announced. The series has dropped a brand-new trailer that showcases the theme song for the anime. You can catch the video right here:

Cast and staff updates

Staff

Director : Toshinori Watanabe (known for Tokyo Ghoul

: Toshinori Watanabe (known for Tokyo Ghoul , Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest)

Character Designer : Yōko Kikuchi (known for Kuroko's Basketball, Junjō Romantica)

: Yōko Kikuchi (known for Kuroko's Basketball, Junjō Romantica) Series Script Writer : Yoshimi Narita (known for Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Wonderful Precure!)

: Yoshimi Narita (known for Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, Wonderful Precure!) Opening Theme Song : "Crank Up" performed by Ikusaburo Yamazaki

: "Crank Up" performed by Ikusaburo Yamazaki Ending Theme Song : "Unchain×Unchain" performed by Amber's

: "Unchain×Unchain" performed by Amber's Studio: Studio DEEN

Cast

Makoto Furukawa as Zin Kikuchihara

as Zin Kikuchihara Masatomo Nakazawa as Giichi Ichikawa

as Giichi Ichikawa Yūma Uchida as Hisashi Otomo

as Hisashi Otomo Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mao Tsuchiya

as Mao Tsuchiya Takuya Eguchi as Rei Inaba

as Rei Inaba Sōma Saitō as Shion Yoshino

What is the anime about?

As per the synopsis shared on ANN, the story of Twilight Out of Focus anime revolves around film enthusiast Mao Tsuchiya. We come to know that the protagonist lives with his roommate Hisashi Otomo. In order to remain peacefully in the same room, these two come up with a set of rules.

These three rules include: Mao will keep Hisashi's sexual orientation and relationship a secret, Hisashi will not approach Mao romantically, and they will respect each other's private time. But as it happens, the friends are bound to break one of these rules and fall into a conflict. It will be interesting to see how this tale pans out in an anime on the screens. We will be sure to update this section with all the intel as they come.

Please note that the release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

