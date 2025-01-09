Übel Blatt Episode 1: Check Out The Release Date, Expected Plot And More Details
Dark fantasy anime fans can rejoice this Winter 2025 season as the upcoming Übel Blatt Episode 1 introduces a new revenge themed series. Don’t miss it; get the release date and more details here.
Übel Blatt is a dark fantasy story set in a realm where 14 knights were chosen by the emperor to repel an invading force. Three perished, and four were labeled traitors after an alleged betrayal. However, the truth reveals that the so-called “Seven Heroes” framed them for their own gain.
One knight, Ascheriit, survived through dark means and reemerges 20 years later as a youth named Köinzell, seeking vengeance against those who betrayed him. Übel Blatt Episode 1 will introduce Köinzell’s quest for revenge.
After being betrayed and left for dead by his comrades, Ascheriit is reborn as Köinzell. Now, 20 years later, he arrives at the border town of Rield Flemm. Köinzell befriends stowaways Peepi and Vid, as well as their guide, Altea.
Together, they infiltrate the underground monastery beneath the 'Thousand Stone Spears,' confronting corrupt clergy who exploit their authority. This will set up Köinzell’s bloody path of retribution that will continue throughout the series.
Übel Blatt Episode 1, titled ‘Durch Bruch (Breakthrough),’ is set for release on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Viewers in Japan can catch the episode on Tokyo MX, with subsequent broadcasts on BS Nippon TV, AT-X, and Kansai TV.
International audiences can stream Übel Blatt Episode 1 on Amazon Prime Video, available one hour after the Japanese airing (11:30 am EST). The episode will include English subtitles. Currently, there is no information regarding availability on platforms like Crunchyroll or others.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.