Übel Blatt Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Übel Blatt, ‘Unter Morgen Monde,’ saw Koinzell face Rangzatz’s magic sword, which is powered by a trapped fairy’s cries. He was then forced into the monastery’s dungeon. Deprived of moonlight, he used his knowledge as Ascheritt to activate traps and defeat warrior monks.

Reaching an altar, Koinzell recalled Ergnach’s sacrifice to create the Holy Lances and exposed the Seven Heroes' betrayal. After destroying the altar and the monastery, Koinzell escaped on a dragon. Meanwhile, the Seven Heroes prepared for looming danger as the empire's shield crumbled, unsettling its citizens.

Übel Blatt Episode 3 will see Koinzell’s journey progress as he encounters Glenn, one of the Seven Heroes. Recalling memories of having been betrayed and brutally killed by him, Koinzell will immediately attempt to attack the hero.

However, he will be blocked by the Seven Spears Knight Order. Unaware of Koinzell’s true identity as Ascheritt, Glenn will ‘forgive’ him for his attack to seem forgiving to the crowd. The episode will also introduce a new character now out for Koinzell’s life named Aht.

Titled ‘Langer Regen (Long Rain),’ Übel Blatt Episode 3 is slated for release on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 12:30 am JST, according to the anime's official website. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can watch it on Friday, January 24, 2025.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and other networks, including AT-X, Kansai TV, and BS Nippon. Additionally, Episode 2 will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide, requiring a subscription to access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.