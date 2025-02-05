Übel Blatt Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Übel Blatt Episode 5 will see Koinzell and Aht be targeted by Schtemwolech’s new weapon, so don’t miss it to find out how the protagonist makes it out alive. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last Übel Blatt episode, ‘Köinzell,’ saw Koinzell eliminate the bandits despite their claims of allegiance to Schtemwolech. Before he finished the last one, Fargo intervened, claiming the insignia was stolen. He praised Koinzell and invited Weid to meet Scharen at the mayor’s house.
However, Fargo secretly plotted revenge, unleashing zombified bandits. He later murdered Zeffi’s parents and targeted Peepi, but Koinzell arrived and severed Fargo’s arm. The refugees misunderstood this and forced Koinzell to flee with Weid and Aht. That night, Aht tearfully acknowledged Koinzell’s past mercy.
Übel Blatt Episode 5 will see Schtemwolech, now aware of Koinzell’s true intentions, prepare a counterattack. He will use a restored magical weapon, Dragon’s Maw, which fires deadly blasts. Koinzell and Aht, riding a winged wolf, will have to evade its devastating strikes.
Meanwhile, Geranpen, suspicious of Fargo, will reveal that girls with fairy blood are secretly held in Schtemwolech’s hidden sanctuary. To uncover the truth, he will suggest confronting Fargo. Geranpen will also aid Koinzell and his group in infiltrating the heavily guarded sanctum, where sinister experiments may be underway.
Titled ‘Die Burg Vom Helden (The Castle of the Hero),’ Übel Blatt Episode 5 is set to release on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the official anime website. Due to time zone differences and simulcast schedules, most international fans can watch it with English subtitles on Friday, February 7, 2025.
The episode will air in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon, AT-X, Kansai TV, and other channels. International audiences can stream Übel Blatt Episode 5 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, requiring a subscription for access.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.