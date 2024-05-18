Ultraman: Rising Trailer Out; Release Date, Streaming Details, Plot & More

Netflix is all set to introduce fans to a brand new side of Ultraman with its upcoming animated superhero film Ultraman: Rising. Based on the Ultraman franchise from Tsuburaya Production, this movie just released its first full trailer.

The new trailer gave us a vague idea of what the movie is going to be about. Fans also got to know the tentative release date, cast, and more details about the movie. Here is everything we know about the upcoming film so far.

New Ultraman: Rising trailer reveals a new take on Ultraman

For the last few years, Tsuburaya has been trying to make Ultraman a more popular character across the world. Their newest venture with Netflix and Industrial Light & Magic is also a result of that. The upcoming Netflix movie reimagines some characters, the story, and much more to bring a more refined version of the classic Tokusatsu hero and give him a more universal appeal.

The new trailer shows us a baseball player named Ken Sato, who can also transform into a giant superhero known as Ultraman. He returns to his home country of Japan to take over the job of Ultraman from his predecessor. On one of his missions to fight against a Kaiju, he stumbles upon the baby of the creature whom he reluctantly adopts. But with The Kaiju Defense Forces out to get the baby Kaiju and him being a single father to the creature, Ultraman has more on his plate than he can handle. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More details about Ultraman: Rising

The trailer announced that the new Ultraman: Rising movie will hit the OTT platform on June 14, Friday. The movie is being directed by Shannon Tindle who also co-wrote the film with Marc Haimes.

The cast of the animated movie includes Christopher Sean as Ken Sato/Ultraman, and Gedde Watanabe as Professor Sato. Tamlyn Tomita as Emiko/Mina, Keone Young as Dr. Onda, and Julia Harriman as Ami Wakita. The Japanese dub of the movie will star Yuki Yamada as Ken Sato/Ultraman, Fumiyo Kohinata as Professor Sato, Ayumi Tsunematsu as Mina, Fumihiko Tachiki as Dr. Onda, Akari Hayami as Ami Wakita, Hiroko Sakurai as Ami's mother, and Takaya Aoyagi as Captain Aoshima.

ALSO READ: Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime: Creator Hideaki Anno Hints More Evangelion To Be The Works; Deets Here