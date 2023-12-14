Undead Unluck Episode 11: To Rio de Janeiro; release date, recap, where to watch, & more

After touching the number of a hundred penalties, the team has not choice but to move with utmost precision and care. As a result of this, it was decided that finding Unrepair was their last call. As Undead Unluck Episode 11 lines up with a final release date, here is what we know about the next outing of the anime so far!

Undead Unluck Episode 11: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Undead Unluck Episode 11 will be December 16, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Hulu. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

The next episode of Undead Unluck will be titled 'Rio De Janerio.' In the next episode, Andy, Tatiana, and Fuuko might embark on a perilous quest to locate Unrepair and rescue the captive negator Unseen. The journey could lead them through uncharted territories and mysterious realms, encountering challenges that test their abilities and teamwork.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of the Roundtable might delve deeper into the mysteries surrounding Mount Augustus and the consequences of the altered world. As they navigate the UMA Galaxy, they could uncover hidden truths about the nature of their quests and the significance of each penalty.

Tensions might rise as the clock ticks down, with the looming threat of Ragnarök serving as a constant reminder of the stakes involved. The episode could culminate in a cliffhanger, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats as the team inches closer to unraveling the secrets that bind their fate.

Undead Unluck Episode 11: Previous episode recap

The title of Undead Unluck Episode 10 was 'Result.' In this episode, we see that a negator, known as Unseen was held captive by an unknown man. On the other hand, the result of the Roundtable came in, which were a victory in five of the categories. Most striking of all the awards was the ability to add an eleventh seat and the location of Unrepair.

But the sad news was that the team had failed in the sixth quest. And as a result of this, they had to face a panulty created by the UMA galaxy. In the next act, we see an attack playing out on the aliens. And this came with the revelation that his team could no longer take any penalties because they had reached a saturation point of a hundred penalties.

In the last act of the episode, Juiz stated that Apocalypse will not open again until they have full membership and if they do not find an eleventh member in three months, another penalty will automatically be added. And so, they decided to find Unrepair by the end of the episode. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this!

