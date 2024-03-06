Undead Unluck Episode 22: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Undead Unluck Episode 22 promises to conclude the training arc now that Fuuko has completed her mission. After learning more about Andy's history, Fuuko should be ready to take on her adversaries with him. Find out more about the episode’s release date, where to stream it, what to expect, and a recap of the previous episode here.

Undead Unluck Episode 22: release date and where to stream

Undead Unluck Episode 22 will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, accessible through the website and app, on Friday, March 8, at 11:00 am PST / 2:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm GMT. Please note that release times may vary slightly depending on how quickly the platform uploads new episodes. Undead Unluck is also airing in Japan on the MBS/TBS Networks.

What to expect in Undead Unluck Episode 22

Undead Unluck Episode 22, titled Profile, is expected to delve deeper into Fuuko and Andy's intertwined history and explore the implications of their century-spanning connection. The episode could further explore the emotional depth of their relationship now that Fuuko has realized her feelings for Andy, shedding light on the significance of their reunion in 2020.

Additionally, viewers may witness the aftermath of Fuuko’s dive into Andy’s memories, where we may see her become stronger, as Anno Un previously stated. With Fuuko's newfound understanding of Andy's experiences, Undead Unluck Episode 22 could offer insights into their future interactions and the path they will navigate together.

Undead Unluck Episode 21 recap

Undead Unluck Episode 21, titled Memento Mori, delved deeper into Andy's past, exploring his history with Fuuko and the origins of their complex relationship. The episode picks up where Episode 20 left off, with Anno Un sending Fuuko's soul into Andy's memories using the Soul Caliber artifact on her. Fuuko finds herself in post-Civil War America, where she encounters Andy leading a gang of outlaws. Despite initial mistrust, Fuuko earns Andy's acceptance by mentioning his tattoos. However, tragedy strikes when Andy and his friends are ambushed and killed by criminals on the same day Fuuko meets them.

It's during this ordeal that Andy discovers his Undead powers. Fuuko decides to join Andy, witnessing his painful experiences and the toll they take on him. She later expresses her belief that people live on through memories. This revelation leads to a pivotal moment where Andy finally smiles. As Fuuko fades from his memory, she promises to meet him again in 2020. The episode unveils a remarkable twist in Fuuko and Andy's relationship, revealing that Andy's initial obsession with Fuuko stemmed from a love that had spanned over a century.

For more updates on Fuuko and Andy's story in Undead Unluck, stay in the loop with Pinkvilla.