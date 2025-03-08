Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 10 To Reveal More About Valt; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Unnamed Memory Season 2 episode saw Valt awaken a woman under a spell. The episode then shifted to Magdalsia, where King Hubert had fallen ill. Tinasha, upon hearing this in Tuldarr, decided to investigate. After informing Oscar of her plan, she vanished and arrived in Magdalsia.

She then met Lucia, who had taken control with a letter from Hubert. Suspecting Lucia to be Lucretia, the Witch of the Forbidden Forest, Oscar and Tinasha prepared for conflict. Meanwhile, Valt ambushed Oscar, stole the Akashia blade, and obtained Eleterria. Tinasha rescued Oscar, resolving to confront Valt.

Valt, a wandering mage seeking Eleterria, will be revealed to have once served at Farsas Castle in a previous timeline in Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 10. As Oscar and Tinasha’s wedding approaches, their relationship will likely be focused upon.

Meanwhile, Tinasha will prepare to face Valt using an unfamiliar aspect of herself, which she believes will be key to defeating him. This confrontation will likely bring out new information about Valt’s history and his repeated cycles of life and memory.

Titled ‘Someday With You’ (いつかの君と), Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 10 is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 11, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST, airing on AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. Japanese viewers can also watch the episode on MBS and BS11.

For international fans, the English-subtitled version of Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 10 will be available on Crunchyroll. Keep in mind that a paid subscription will be necessary to access the episode.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.