Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
The upcoming Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 2 will see Tinasha get kidnapped, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more details here.
The second season began with Oscar journeying to the kingdom of Tuldarr, seeking a cure for his curse. Guided to the castle’s depths, he reunites with Tinasha, who retains her ancient magic but has a slightly altered title as a witch.
Tinasha, still in love with Oscar, aids his quest while they navigate their feelings. Their powerful abilities are put on display when a magician attacks them, while another ambush during a trip to Farsas ends with Tinasha's victory.
Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 2 will see Oscar continue to look for a cure to his curse. However, while Oscar is away from the castle, Tinasha will get kidnapped by a gang of thieves. The leader of the group is a sorcerer named Yarno.
He aims to exchange the legendary sword Acacia, which Oscar possesses, for Tinasha's life. Oscar will have to race against time in order to rescue the witch, facing off against the cunning magic-wielding thieves who are willing to go to extreme lengths to get what they want.
Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 2, titled ‘Emerging from a Glass Cocoon,’ is scheduled to air on Tuesday, January 14, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will be available on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11.
International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is required for access. Fans can enjoy Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 2 both locally and worldwide, as the English version is made available shortly after its original broadcast.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.