Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of Unnamed Memory Season 2 saw Oscar and Tinasha spar, with Oscar learning how to exploit magic’s weaknesses. Meanwhile, Princess Nephilli’s upcoming visit was announced, and Tinasha displayed jealousy over the political meeting.

At a wedding, Tinasha got drunk, leading to some humorous events. As Nephilli arrived, an intruder broke into the castle, prompting Tinasha’s discussions with Travis and Nephilli’s guard, Valt. Tinasha and Oscar later intercepted an assassin targeting the princess.

They then discovered that Valt, a secret mage, had his own hidden motives for assisting them. Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 5 is expected to see Tinasha successfully lift Oscar’s curse and ascend as Queen of Tuldarr.

However, during her coronation ceremony, Tinasha will be seen summoning spirits before announcing the termination of her and Oscar’s contract. She will then declare that she will only rule Tuldarr for a single year.

Titled ‘The Promised Return’ (約束の折り返し), Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 5 will air on Tuesday, February 4, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. In Japan, it will be available on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11.

International viewers can stream the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is necessary for access. Fans will be able to enjoy Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 5 both locally and globally, with the English version released shortly after its original broadcast.

