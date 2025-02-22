Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 8: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 8 will see Oscar’s birthday celebration take place, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more details here.
The last episode of Unnamed Memory Season 2, titled ‘Joyful Sorrow,’ saw Tinasha held captive with special chains restricting her magic. Valt then appeared, demanding the Eleterria spheres without knowing their location. Before he could act, Oscar and his men arrived, tracking Tinasha through their magical bond.
Tinasha and Valt discussed past events, including Lavinia's visit, revealing that Oscar’s mother, Rosalia, sacrificed herself by traveling back in time to save him from a demon. Lavinia later spoke with Tinasha privately about Valt’s threat and the spheres. The episode ended with Oscar and Tinasha reaffirming their love.
Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 8 will see Oscar’s birthday ceremony take place, attended by his guardian, Aurelia, and Travis. To help Travis avoid the demon Faidra, who has an obsession with him, Tinasha will act as Aurelia’s stand-in.
With Valt’s objectives now clearer, the protagonists may take action to prevent him from obtaining the Eleterria spheres. The episode is also likely to explore Oscar and Tinasha’s relationship further, as well as the ongoing dangers they must navigate.
Titled ‘Half of Eternity,’ Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 8 will air in Japan on Tuesday, February 25, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X and Tokyo MX. Fans in Japan can also watch the episode on MBS and BS11.
After a brief delay, international viewers can access the English-subtitled version of Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 8 on Crunchyroll. However, keep in mind that a paid subscription is required for access.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.