Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 9: Valt’s Intentions Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 9 will see more of Valt’s schemes come into play, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
Oscar’s birthday brought leaders from various nations to celebrate in the last episode of Unnamed Memory Season 2. This included Travis and Aurelia. Travis requested a private conversation with Tinasha, where he revealed that a demon queen, Phaedra, is pursuing him.
To end this, he asked Tinasha to pretend they are together, causing her to suddenly vanish from Oscar’s sight. Meanwhile, a baby holding remnants of Simila distracted Oscar and Aurelia. Tinasha battled Phaedra and barely triumphed.
With Phaedra gone, demons attempted to claim Tinasha as their new queen, but Oscar intervened. Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 9 will take place in Magdarsia, where the king has fallen into an unexplained coma.
When Tinasha arrives at the castle, she will encounter Lucia, who has taken control in the king’s absence and possesses magic comparable to that of a witch. Additionally, Valt appeared at the end of the previous episode, suggesting his return as a central figure in the unfolding conflict.
Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 9 will premiere on Tuesday, March 4, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X and Tokyo MX in Japan. Japanese viewers can watch the upcoming episode on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11.
For international audiences, the English-subtitled version of Unnamed Memory Season 2 Episode 9 will be available on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required to access the episode.
