Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The Urusei Yatsura anime, based on Rumiko Takahashi’s manga of the same name, started airing back in 2022. This is the second time the manga has been adapted into an anime with the first one after the first one came out in 1981. The second season of Urusei Yatsura began airing in January of 2024 and the 11th episode is coming out soon. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 11 release date, where to watch, and expected plot

According to Hidive, the 11th episode of the second season of the anime is coming out on 22nd March, 2024, Friday, at 1:25 a.m. JST. The episode will be available on streaming platforms with English subtitles 30 minutes later.

Those living in Japan can watch the upcoming episode on Fuji TV, as the network holds the rights for streaming both the old and the new Urusei Yatsura anime. For international fans, the episode will be available on DisneyPlus and Hidive, and people can choose where to watch it depending on region. But the anime is not available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Even though the anime has a good plot revolving around the protagonist Ataru Moroboshi and the alien girl Lum, Urusei Yatsura is mostly slice-of-life in nature, thus lacking overarching plots that rely on continuation. The previous episode focused on two consecutive chapters from the manga with different storylines, and the new episode will also probably do the same. Since the second part of episode 10 was quite somber in nature, maybe the 11th episode will focus on a more comedic plot.

Advertisement

What happened in Urusei Yatsura season 2, episode 10?

The 10th episode of Urusei Yatsura season 2 was divided into two parts. The first half was filled with the familiar comedic elements and revolved around Shutaro Mendo. It showed how Shutaro, who lives in a huge mansion, had an adventure-loving octopus named Akamaru, who escaped from where he was kept. This resulted in the octopus getting stuck on Shutaro’s head as a ‘curse’, which all turned out to be a misunderstanding and was resolved with the help of the main characters.

The second half of the episode was bittersweet in nature, and focused on a new character, a very sick girl named Nozomi, whose dying wish is to go on a date with Ataru, whom she used to watch everyday from the window near her hospital bed. She wrote her wish in her diary which reached the hands of Ataru via her parents and Sakura. Ataru agrees to go out on a date with her and also honors her dying wish of watching the fireworks with him. But in the end, she passes away, but Ataru fulfills her last wish of going on a date and holding his arm while looking at the beautiful fireworks. The episode was able to touch the hearts of the audience who loved how kind Ataru was with Nozomi. But since both of the stories have ended in the last episode, the upcoming episode will focus on a different story and continue the episodic nature of the anime.

ALSO READ: Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More