Urusei Yatsura Season 2 Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12 is set to release on March 29, 2024. The episode is divided into two parts, with the first half focusing on Professor Onsen's character and the other characters dealing with the director's mysterious death. The second part features Ran and Lum fighting over a strange flower, introducing a funny aspect to the main cast. The episode may focus on one character's life.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12, release date and where to watch

On January 1, 2022, a television series adaptation of Urusei Yatsura was announced and premiered on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block on October 14, 2022. The series is produced by David Production and directed by Takahiro Komei, Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura, with scripts written by Yūko Kakihara, character designs and chief animation direction by Naoyuki Asano and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music.

The series was announced for 46 full-length episodes of four cours split up into two seasons, with the first two-cour season broadcast between October 2022 and March 2023, and the second two-cour season premiered in January 2024. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series in North America, Europe, Oceania, and selected Latin American and Asian territories.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12 is set to be released on March 29, 2024, at 1:25 am JST, with the English-subtitled episode being distributed globally thirty minutes later on streaming platforms.

The complete list of release dates and timings for all regions is as follows;

Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 - 8 am

Central Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 - 11 am

Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 - 11 am

Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 - 5 pm

Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 - 9:30 pm

Central European Summer Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 - 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, March 29, 2024 - 3:30 am

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12 is available for streaming outside Japan on Hidive and DisneyPlus. Crunchyroll has not added the rebooted anime to its library, while those in Japan can watch it through Fuji TV, as it holds the rights to the series. Alternative options may be available depending on regional availability.

Recap of episode 11 and what to expect from episode 12

The latest episode of Urusei Yatsura, a two-parter, features comedic moments and Professor Onsen's character. As Ataru and his friends argue in the classroom, he and the director decide to punish them by having them clean up the director's office.

The cast discovers the director passed out and was hit in the face, sparking an investigation led by Professor Onsen and the rest of the cast. They execute detective-like scenes and reveal the director accidentally hit himself with a boiled egg.

The second part of the episode was centered around a fight between Ran and Lum because the former was taking care of special alien plants that can mimic people's speeches. Because of their fighting and arguing, the plants begin to spread, leading to a lot of insanity across town.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 episode 12 will adapt a couple of chapters from Rumiko Takahashi's manga while maintaining the episodic nature of the series. The anime focuses more on comedy, which is why there isn't much of an overarching plot, leading to episodes featuring the characters' everyday lives.

