Uzumaki Ending Explained: What Happens to Kirie and Shuichi? Find Out

One of the famous and controversial books–The Uzumaki Manga ending is open to different interpretations and can be understood in various ways. Written and illustrated by well-known artist Jungi Ito who gave the mixed ending, leaving people wondering what happened to Kirie and Shuichi.

Though the series ended in the year 1999 the ending of the popular boo— Uzumaki manga is still discussed. If you’re curious about what happened to the townspeople in the end, or whether Kirie and Shuichi were able to discover the reason behind the spiral curse, and what happened in the end, then keep reading.

To get a deep understanding of the ending, let’s go through the complete series. The series is based on Spiral- a supernatural thing based in Kurouzu-cho. In Uzumaki manga, Kirie, and her boyfriend Shuichi live in a quiet town that was cursed by Spirals. The Spiral's curse not only killed many townspeople but also took the life of Shuichi’s parents who later decided to understand the reason behind it. Kirie was also targeted but was saved by her boyfriend.

Though trying to escape, the lovers were again drawn back resulting in discovering the spiral city, beneath the earth. Realizing that they can’t escape the situation and decided to give up, and embrace each other’s bodies. The unexpected part was that the makers never gave detailed explanations of Spirals, like who are they, and where they came from.

The end of this story was like the lovers consumed by the Spirals decide to give up on their finding and embrace each other, breaking readers' hearts. The ending is known as the most controversial ending that led to lots of discussions and made the audience feel that the two lovers deserved a much better ending.

Advertisement

Many fans believe the ending of Uzumaki leaves room for different interpretations, adding to its unsettling nature. Some see the spiral as a symbol of endless cycles of life, death, and madness, with no beginning or end. Kirie and Shuichi's decision to embrace each other in their final moments can be seen as their way of finding peace amid the chaos, even if it means surrendering to the curse. Others feel the ending was intentionally vague to reflect the mysterious and uncontrollable forces at play, which mirror the uncontrollable spirals that took over the town. This ambiguity continues to fuel discussions about the true meaning of the story.

ALSO READ: This Monster Wants to Eat Me Set for 2025 Release; All We Know So Far