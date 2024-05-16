Vampire Dormitory Episode 7: Ruka and Mito’s First Date; Release Details, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Ruka and Mito have finally made up after their misunderstandings, and now prepare to go on their first date together. But as danger lurks in the shadows threatening to harm the young pair, fans can only wonder what Vampire Dormitory Episode 7 will have in store for them. Find out what happens next in the upcoming episode and keep reading to get the release date, where to watch, the expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: Here Are The Top 10 Best Short Anime Characters Who Make A Big Impact, From Vegeta to Edward Elric Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Vampire Dormitory Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

Vampire Dormitory Episode 7 will be airing on May 19, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. While this timing applies to Japan, international fans should verify local listings or streaming platforms for precise release schedules due to time zone variations. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on TV channels such as Tokyo MX and AT-X.

For viewers outside Japan, Crunchyroll will stream Vampire Dormitory Episode 7 with English subtitles shortly after its Japanese debut. Typically, Crunchyroll releases episodes just 30 minutes after their initial airing in Japan, ensuring global audiences can enjoy the latest developments in the series without delay.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ambitious, Fierce And Passionate; Here Are The Top 10 Best Scorpio Anime Characters

What to expect in Vampire Dormitory Episode 7?

Vampire Dormitory Episode 7 will be titled ‘The pretty boy is going on a date,’ and will likely entail the date between Ruka and Mito. According to the official site, the episode will likely entail a festival date in Yukatas and Kimonos, so fans can expect to see fireworks take place.

As the two enjoy the fireworks, fans can expect to see some interruptions from Ruka’s senior vampires. As the two face off against dangerous foes in Vampire Dormitory Episode 7, we will likely see their bond get stronger as they realize their feelings for one another.

ALSO READ: From Bleach’s Chad To Black Lagoon’s Roberta, Here Are Top 10 Best Latino Anime Characters

Vampire Dormitory Episode 6 recap

Titled 'The pretty boy is heartbroken?!,' Vampire Dormitory Episode 6 picks up where the previous episode left off, with Mito witnessing Ruka's departure outside of Ren’s room. Juri and Takara, sensing Mito's distress, offer to skip school and work to take her to the beach for some much-needed relaxation.

The trio enjoys themselves, frolicking in the water on a float pushed by Takara. Takara's attention soon shifts to some girls, leaving Juri and Mito alone.

During this time, Mito discerns Juri's unrequited feelings for Takara. Despite knowing that Takara prefers girls, Juri expresses contentment in simply being close to him, earning Mito's admiration for his strength.

Empowered by Juri, Mito decides to reconcile with Ruka. Meanwhile, Ruka, reflecting on his actions, decides to apologize to Mito and expresses his remorse by baking her a cake.

However, before he can meet her, Maina arrives at the cafe, seeking a private conversation with Ruka. Mito arrives at the café, only to find Ruka outside with Maina.

Komori informs her that Ruka no longer requires her presence since Maina is now attending to him. As he says this, Maina leads Ruka, who has collapsed from 'anemia,' indoors.

ALSO READ: 50 Best Anime Quotes From Kekkai Sensen And One Piece To Pokemon And Eureka Seven

Advertisement

In the room, Maina's confession of love to Ruka is rejected as he remembers and worries for Mito. Meanwhile, Mito discovers the cake Ruka prepared for her, reaffirming her determination not to lose him. In a heartfelt plea, she implores Maina not to separate them, prompting Maina to gracefully accept defeat and depart.

As Ruka and Mito reconcile their differences, Maina grapples with her unrequited feelings. Juri and Takara offer her solace in the form of dessert, and Maina starts bawling.

Vampire Dormitory Episode 6 concludes as Ren, secluded in his room, reflects on his growing affection for Mito.

For more updates on Mito and Ruka’s relationship in the Vampire Dormitory anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk