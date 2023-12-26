Vinland Saga Chapter 208: Delayed due to author's health; all we know so far

Vinland Saga's latest chapter did not make it to the screens this week. And since then, there has been a lot of confusion amongst the readers about the release of Vinland Saga Chapter 208. But there is no need to fret as we have got you covered. Here is what is causing the delay of the next chapter and what to expect next from the plot.

Vinland Saga Chapter 208: Delay updates from the author

Vinland Saga readers were met with disappointment as the author announced on Twitter that the latest chapter, originally scheduled for publication in the monthly magazine Afternoon on the 25th of the month, had been abruptly canceled due to the author's sudden illness, affecting both the author and their family.

Despite concerns about a potential severe illness, tests ruled out COVID-19 and influenza, attributing the health setback to a common cold. Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, the author emphasized the importance of maintaining health and encouraged readers to prioritize self-care.

The news means a two-month wait for the continuation of the storyline, leaving fans concerned for the characters like Cordelia in a precarious situation. The author closed the message with a reminder for readers to practice good hygiene habits to safeguard their well-being.

What to expect next?

In the anticipated Vinland Saga Chapter 208, the aftermath of the arrow ambush would intensify the urgency for Thorfinn, Hild, and Einar to strategize their escape from the deceptive Lnu threat. Despite Einar's reservations, Thorfinn's determination to return to the village would persist, leading to potential conflicts within the group. As they navigate the perilous situation, the mysterious giant, Ga'aoqi, might play a pivotal role, unveiling hidden strengths or knowledge crucial to their survival.

Meanwhile, the chaos in the village amplifies as Cordelia continues to demonstrate incredible resilience during childbirth. The burning house, set ablaze by the Lnu, could trigger a rallying of the villagers to protect their homes. The narrative might explore the reactions of secondary characters, weaving together the threads of action, internal conflict, and the unfolding mystery surrounding Ga'aoqi. The chapter would likely conclude with a cliffhanger, leaving readers eager to unravel the intricate web of events in the subsequent installment.

Vinland Saga Chapter 208: Previous chapter recap

The title of Vinland Saga Chapter 207 was 'Thousand Year Voyage Part 16.' This chapter starts with Thorfinn facing perilous negotiations with Lnu. But his actions happened only to be ambushed by arrows, leaving him wounded. Hild intervenes just in time, saving him from a deadly fate. Concerns escalate with the approaching Lnu army, prompting Thorfinn to decide on a hasty escape.

Despite clashes with Einar, his decision prevails, and with the help of his friends, they warn the village about the impending threat. Meanwhile, Cordelia, on the verge of giving birth, struggles to stay safe amid the chaos back in the village. The Lnu ignites chaos by setting a house on fire. Despite external threats, Cordelia displays remarkable strength in labor.

As Thorfinn and his companions prepare to confront the Lnu, they uncover a trap involving the arrows. Simultaneously, a mysterious giant named Ga'aoqi adds an intriguing layer of mystery to the unfolding events. Chapter 207 unfolds with a blend of action, conflict, childbirth, and enigma, leaving readers eager to discover what unfolds next in this gripping saga. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

