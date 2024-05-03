Vinland Saga New Project: Creator Highlights New Upcoming Franchise Venture; Find Out What It Is

The second season of Vinland Saga won over the hearts of the fans once more as we saw more of Thorfinn’s adventures. Even though we do not know when the third season of the saga might come out, we do know that the creator Makoto Yukimura is still working on the manga, although that too, is coming to an end.

However, Vinland Saga still has a lot to offer to fans in terms of story and much to cover in the anime version. But recently, Yukimura had the chance to attend the live-action stage play of the manga, and to say he loved it would be an understatement.

Makoto Yukimura took to social media to talk about the stage play

On April 29th, the Vinland Saga creator Yukimura took to X to talk about the final performance of the Vinland Saga stage play that he got to enjoy as an audience member. He uploaded a picture with the whole cast of the play and also showed fans a picture of the replica of Thorfinn’s dagger that he received as a memento.

The mangaka went on to say that he feels that he might have saved the earth in his past life and that is why so many good things are happening to him. He expressed his love for the stage play adaptation and expressed his gratitude towards everyone who took part in the production including all the actors and the audience. He also mentioned that at the end of the performance, he went on the stage and stood between Thorfinn and Canur while addressing the audience and that it was such an ethereal feeling.

Is Vinland Saga coming back on the screen?

We can easily say that Vinland Saga is one of the most popular anime series right now. Especially after the explosive success of its second season, it is only normal for the anime series to come back again.

However, no season 3 has been announced as of yet. Even though there is an abundance of source material as the manga has not ended yet and there are multiple arcs still left to be covered in the anime, we do not yet know when the third season of the anime might come out. Neither MAPPA nor Wit Studio has made any announcements about the return of the series.

However, fans can rest assured that the series will once again be coming back to the big screen. Since it is an incredibly popular show worldwide, it only makes sense for the production companies to bring it back. People are hoping that the third season will come back by 2025. Not only is Vinland Saga one of the most popular anime shows but one of the best-rated shows as well.

There is also a lot of the story that needs to be covered. Even though the manga is nearing its end, it has not finished yet, which means fans still have more seasons to look forward to. If the anime follows the source material closely, then we will be able to see the manga’s Eastern Expedition arc animated in the next season.

