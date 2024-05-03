Viral Hit Episode 5: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Viral Hit episode 5, set for release next week, will continue the story of Yoo Ho-bin, a struggling young man struggling with his mother's cancer treatment and bullying from classmates. The previous episode focused on Yoo's relationship with Bomi and the challenges he faces in connecting with her, as well as dealing with the side effects of his new channel. Yoo's complacency in the face of defeat in the previous episode indicates that he is unable to progress in the way he thought he could.

Viral Hit episode 5: release date and where to watch

Viral Hit is a South Korean manhwa released as a webtoon written by Taejun Pak and illustrated by Kim Junghyun. It has been serialized via Naver Corporation's webtoon platform Naver Webtoon since November 2019, with the individual chapters being collected and published into eight volumes as of December 2023.

The webtoon has been published in English by Line Webtoon since October 2022; and also published in Japan by Line Manga since April 2020 had garnered 460 million views and 2 billion in global as of February 2024. The anime television series adaptation produced by Okuruto Noboru premiered in April 2024 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block.

Viral Hit episode 5 will be released on Thursday, May 9, at 12:55 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time -Wednesday, May 8

Eastern Daylight Time - Wednesday, May 8

British Summer Time - Wednesday May 8

Central European Summer Time - Wednesday May 8

Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Wednesday, May 8

Philippine Standard Time - Wednesday, May 8

Australia Central Standard Time - Thursday, May 9

One of the most well-known anime streaming services in Japan, Fuji TV, is home to the series for fans interested in following Yoo and his adventures on his NewTuber channel.Meanwhile, Crunchyroll offers the episode for streaming for international viewers, but access requires a subscription.

The official description of the series reads as such, "Scrawny high school student Hobin Yu is probably the last guy you'd expect to star in a NewTube channel that revolves around fighting. But after following some advice from a mysterious NewTube channel, Hobin is soon knocking out guys stronger than him and raking in more money than he could have ever dreamed of. Can Hobin keep this up, or will he eventually meet his match?"

Viral Hit: episode 4 recap and what to expect from episode 5

The 4th episode of Viral Hit revolves around Yoo's struggle to connect with Bomi, despite his social struggles. Bomi's care for Yoo and their potential relationship is highlighted. The protagonist faces the consequences of his fame, including harassment from Pakgo and his goons, leading to a fight that Hobin ultimately loses, highlighting the character's low point at the time. The episode highlights the protagonist's struggle with his newfound fame.

The episode's most notable moment was Hobin's reaction to a beating, revealing his complacency with training. He decided to work harder for his channel and those he cares about, such as Bomi, despite not explicitly stating this in the episode.

Viral Hit episode 5 will most likely focus on Yoo's next stage of life as a NewTuber and his efforts to improve his social skills, particularly when it comes to engaging with women, as well as his growth as a fighter. It is also highly probable that the episode will feature new characters who will fight, as well as others who will become involved in the story as it progresses.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

