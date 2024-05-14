Viral Hit Episode 6: A Demonic Adversary To Appear; SPOILERS From The Manwha

After Viral Hit’s latest episode where Hobin dealt a massive blow to his longtime bully Pakgo, his fans from both the anime world and the real world have been eagerly awaiting his next episode. With Viral Hit Episode 6 just around the corner, fans can find out what happens next very soon – but for those that simply cannot wait to get a glimps into the action, here are all the spoilers from the manhwa that we’ve gathered for the upcoming episode.

Viral Hit Episode 6: spoilers from the manwha

According to the previews, Viral Hit Episode 6 will be titled either Devil or Demon depending on the translation. Since the last episode covered Chapters 10 to 11 from the Viral Hit manhwa, the focus of the upcoming episode will likely shift to the expansion and professionalization of Hobin's channel as it reaches the milestone of 150,000 subscribers.

Snapper suggests upgrading their content by hiring a video editor to streamline their videos. As Hobin expresss his doubts about anyone being willing to do so, Snapper reveals that they were already livesstreaming their search for an editor.

They are surprised when Ding, a frequent commenter whom they assumed to be an old man, offers to do the job. Albeit reluctantly, Snapper agrees to interview them, and is surprised when the mysterious old timer arrives at their class. However, to their astonishment, Ding is revealed to be Gaeul, a girl from their school known for her quirky speech akin to that of an old man.

Gaeul was unpopular due to her unusual speech patterns, though Snapper finds himself developing a crush on her. After she shows off her editing skills by presenting a video she edited, one that also integrated the user comments, she manages to impressing both Hobin and Snapper. In Viral Hit Episode 6, Gaeul will be eager to join their team, though she avoids answering why she wanted to work with them. She simply expresses her happiness at the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Bomi watches Hobin's videos and feels saddened by his lack of contact with her. On her way home, she witnesses a confrontation between Taehun Seong, a former professional Taekwondo practitioner turned notorious bully, and some gang members. Later, recognizing Taehun's fearsome reputation, Snapper sees him as the perfect opponent for Hobin to fight, despite Hobin's reluctance due to Taehun's strength.

Meanwhile, a V-Hit subscriber will upload a video exposing Taehun's bullying behavior, sparking calls for Hobin to confront him. Gaeul pushes for this as well, though Hobin refuses as he feels Taehun is too overwhelming. However, Snapper starts gathering information on Taehun in Viral Hit Episode 6, discovering both his proficiency in Taekwondo and his sadistic tendencies.

As Snapper attempts to leave after gathering intel, Taehun intercepts him and demands he call his friends. Subsequently, Hobin, Gaeul, and Snapper find themselves held hostage by Taehun, who interrogates them and eventually demands access to Hobin's NewTube account. Viral Hit Episode 6 will likely conclude as Hobin hesitates to do so, which prompts Taehun to resort to violence.

For more updates and spoilers for the Viral Hit anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

