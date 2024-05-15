VTuber Legend Anime: New Visual Out; Release Window, Cast, Plot & More
VTuber Legend How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Anime is finally coming to the screens very soon. Here is all you need to know about the latest updates out this week. READ.
Comedic stories have quite a fandom in the anime and manga business. And with this, one popular banner, called VTuber Legend How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream is coming to the screens as an anime series. This week, the makers brought out the major updates for the show. Including a key visual, the cast details, and a release window is out in the public domain. Without any further ado, here is all you need to know about the latest updates.
VTuber Legend How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Anime: Key Visual Out
It was through the official YouTube Channel of the anime that the first visual and other details were revealed to the fans. The visual consists of the poster of VTuber Legend How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Anime. Moreover, other details were also put out in the description box of the video. You can check out the poster right here:
Cast and staff updates
As of the time of writing, not a lot of cast members have been revealed in this update. However, the list of staff members has been revealed. Here are all the teammates credited to be working on the series:
- Original Work: Nana Nanato (light novel)
- Illustration: Siokazunoko
- Publisher: Fujimi Shobo (Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint)
- English Publisher: J-Novel Club
- Director: Takuya Asaoka
- Animation Studio: TNK
- Series Composition: Deko Akao
- Character Design: Reina Iwasaki
With this, Yoko Hikasa is cast as Haru Asagiri, who is a first-generation member of Live-On. Other cast members are as follows:
- Ayane Sakura as Kokorone Awayuki
- Saku Mizuno as Mashiro Ayu
- Machico as Hikari Matsuriya
- Sayaka Kikuchi as Chami Yanase
- Yu Kobayashi as Sei Uzuki
- Sumire Moroboshi as Shion Kannari
- Ayaka Ohashi as Nekoma Hirune
What is the anime about?
A lot of the plot is clear from the title of the anime. As per the synopsis, the story revolves around Yuki Tanaka, a 20-year-old youngster, who has recently joined Live-On, a top VTuber company. Her role in this job is to play the character named Awayuki Kokorone.
However, she has been struggling with low subscribers and savings. And so, it is one day she ends up leaving her live-stream on while she is drunk. The next morning, the main plot of the story kicks off, revealing how she has unknowingly become famous. It will be interesting to see how this story translates onto the screens.
VTuber Legend How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Anime is set to hit the screens in the July 2024 slate.
Please note that the release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.
