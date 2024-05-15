VTuber Legend Anime: New Visual Out; Release Window, Cast, Plot & More

Comedic stories have quite a fandom in the anime and manga business. And with this, one popular banner, called VTuber Legend How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream is coming to the screens as an anime series. This week, the makers brought out the major updates for the show. Including a key visual, the cast details, and a release window is out in the public domain. Without any further ado, here is all you need to know about the latest updates.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1115: Joy Boy Revealed To Be The First Pirate; Release Date, Where To Read And More Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

VTuber Legend How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Anime: Key Visual Out

It was through the official YouTube Channel of the anime that the first visual and other details were revealed to the fans. The visual consists of the poster of VTuber Legend How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Anime. Moreover, other details were also put out in the description box of the video. You can check out the poster right here:

Cast and staff updates

As of the time of writing, not a lot of cast members have been revealed in this update. However, the list of staff members has been revealed. Here are all the teammates credited to be working on the series:

Advertisement

Original Work: Nana Nanato (light novel)

Illustration: Siokazunoko

Publisher: Fujimi Shobo (Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint)

English Publisher: J-Novel Club

Director: Takuya Asaoka

Animation Studio: TNK

Series Composition: Deko Akao

Character Design: Reina Iwasaki

With this, Yoko Hikasa is cast as Haru Asagiri, who is a first-generation member of Live-On. Other cast members are as follows:

Ayane Sakura as Kokorone Awayuki

Saku Mizuno as Mashiro Ayu

Machico as Hikari Matsuriya

Sayaka Kikuchi as Chami Yanase

Yu Kobayashi as Sei Uzuki

Sumire Moroboshi as Shion Kannari

Ayaka Ohashi as Nekoma Hirune

What is the anime about?

A lot of the plot is clear from the title of the anime. As per the synopsis, the story revolves around Yuki Tanaka, a 20-year-old youngster, who has recently joined Live-On, a top VTuber company. Her role in this job is to play the character named Awayuki Kokorone.

However, she has been struggling with low subscribers and savings. And so, it is one day she ends up leaving her live-stream on while she is drunk. The next morning, the main plot of the story kicks off, revealing how she has unknowingly become famous. It will be interesting to see how this story translates onto the screens.

VTuber Legend How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Anime is set to hit the screens in the July 2024 slate.

Please note that the release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: Mysterious Disappearances Anime Complete Release Schedule: Dates, Streaming Details & More to Know