Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 1: Everything You Need To Know
The Winter 2025 Season’s first reverse isekai will be releasing soon, so don’t miss it! Get the release date of Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 1 and more details here.
The series Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! follows Kazuhiro Kitase, an ordinary office worker who enjoys sleeping, as it allows him to experience thrilling adventures in a dreamlike fantasy world. During these adventures, he befriends an elf girl named Marie, and the two explore ancient ruins together.
However, after an encounter with a powerful dragon leaves Kazuhiro burned by its magical breath, he wakes up to find Marie inexplicably sleeping beside him in the real world, marking the start of an extraordinary cultural exchange.
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 1 will likely focus on Kazuhiro and his routine as a salaryman, as well as his dream adventures in the fantasy realm. It is expected that Marie, the elf girl, will not be brought to the real world until the episode’s conclusion, possibly as a cliffhanger with her arrival in Kazuhiro’s room.
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 1 is scheduled to release in Japan at 10 pm JST on Friday, January 10, 2025. In Japan, the anime will air on MBS/TBS/CBC networks before airing on AT-X and BS11. It can also be streamed on U-NEXT, Hulu, and Lemino, among others.
The Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! series, a standout reverse isekai for Winter 2025, will be available internationally with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, with no alternate language dubs announced as of yet.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
