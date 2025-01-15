Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot, And More

The premiere episode, ‘Good Morning, Ms. Elf,’ introduced Kazuhiro Kitase, an office worker who lives a dual life where he travels to a fantasy world in his sleep. There, he befriends the elf Mariabelle (Marie), exploring dungeons and befriending a lizard man who warns of a nearby dragon.

Recklessly approaching dragon eggs, Kazuhiro and Marie face the dragon’s fiery wrath but awaken unharmed in his apartment. Marie, naked and bewildered, marvels at modern Japan, delighting in its food and cherry blossoms. Kazuhiro explains his world-hopping and warmly welcomes her to Japan.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 2 will see Kazuhiro and Marie ponder whether sleeping together will return them to the fantasy world. Their experiment will succeed, but they awaken deep in the ruins before the same dragon that attacked them.

Drawing on tales about the dragon, they prepare a “secret weapon” beforehand. Clutching each other tightly, they face the peril together. With the dragon’s growls echoing around them, Kazuhiro will reveal a surprising item to negotiate their survival.

Titled ‘It’s Katsudon, Ms. Elf,’ Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 2 will be released in Japan on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 10 pm JST. It will be broadcast on MBS/TBS/CBC networks before airing on AT-X and BS11.

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 2 will also be available for streaming on platforms such as U-NEXT, Hulu, and Lemino. The series will be available internationally with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, although no dubbed versions have been announced at this time.

Advertisement

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.