Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf!, titled ‘Have a Katsudon, Ms. Elf,’ saw Kazuhiro promise to care for Marie if she cannot return to her world. They then returned to his apartment, where Marie said she believed an entity controls his travel between worlds.

After the two fell asleep, they woke up within the dragon’s nest. The dragon accepted their offerings of food and beer, paying them with valuable gifts—her shed scale and crystallized blood. The pair eventually decided to keep this secret as they headed to town.

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 3 will see Kazuhiro and Marie in the fantasy world, where they will embark on a quest to find a magical stone. This quest will take the couple to the scorching Ujā Peak ruins.

Here, Kazuhiro and Marie will battle a monster called a Koopa. Additionally, the episode will also reveal the presence of a mysterious group watching the couple from the shadows. Fans will also be introduced to a new character named Mui, a cat tribesman.

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 3, titled The Lost Magic Stone, will be released in Japan at 10:00 pm JST on Friday, January 24, 2025. International audiences will likely be able to watch it on the same day, though some may catch it early on Saturday, January 25, depending on their local time zone.

Japanese fans can also stream the series on U-NEXT, Hulu, and Lemino. Internationally, Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 3 will be available with English subtitles on Crunchyroll; however, no alternate language dubs have been announced yet.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.