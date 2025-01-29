Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 4: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More

In ‘Lost Magic Stones,’ Marie begins learning Japanese by watching television, and Kazuhiro discovers she cannot handle alcohol. He confirms that their bodies and gear disappear in the fantasy world while they are on Earth.

Deciding to search for rare magic stones, they use an interdimensional tunnel to reach a desert pyramid in 20 minutes. Meanwhile, a captive catboy suffers under bandits. At an oasis, Kazuhiro and Marie defeat kuppa monsters, but bandits target them.

The catboy summons a sea serpent, killing the bandits and returning Kazuhiro and Marie to Japan. Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 4 will see Marie becoming enamored with a stray cat and meeting librarian Kaoruko Ichijo at a library. At home, she and Kazuhiro will share homemade pancakes while watching an anime film.

However, their thoughts will drift to the beastman child they encountered at the Uja Peak Ruins. As night falls, their concern will grow, and they will begin devising a plan to deal with the situation upon their return to the fantasy world.

Titled ‘Good Night, Ms. Elf,’ Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 4 is slated to air in Japan at 10:00 pm JST on Friday, January 31, 2025. International viewers will also be able to watch the episode on the same day, although some regions may see it release early on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

The exact timing will vary depending on the local time zone. Fans can stream Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 4 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll as part of the Winter 2025 lineup, though no alternate language dubs have been confirmed yet.

