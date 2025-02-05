Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! episode, ‘Good Night, Ms. Elf,’ saw Marie notice the absence of spirits in the city before she briefly played with a stray cat. They borrowed a picture book at the library to aid her Japanese studies, where Kazuhiro learned the librarian, Kaoruko Ichijo, is his neighbor.

Back home, they watched an old cartoon. A minor earthquake startled Marie, causing her to flee the bath undressed. After eating, they planned a strategy to escape the sea serpent and rescue the enslaved catboy. Kazuhiro read to Marie before they returned to the oasis.

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 5 will see Kazuhiro and Marie confront the bandits to rescue the captive beastman child, Mewi. Marie will use spirit magic to disrupt the monsters, while Kazuhiro will use his Illusory Sword skill to outmaneuver the enemy.

However, the bandit leader’s ruthless tactics will put them in a difficult position. During the battle, a massive creature will appear with a powerful tremor. Facing this looming threat, Mewi will make a critical decision that will influence the outcome of the fight.

Titled ‘Illusory Swordsman,’ Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 5 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. International viewers will likely catch the episode on Friday, February 7, depending on their region and time zone.

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 5 and the rest of the reverse isekai series will be available weekly with English subtitles on Crunchyroll. However, as of now, no additional language dubs have been announced for the series.

