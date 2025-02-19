Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf!, titled 'It's French Cuisine, Ms. Elf,' saw Kazuhiro refusing to go without Marie despite lacking the rank required to explore the labyrinth. The dragon secretly observed them through her crystallized blood while her eggs began hatching.

Back in Japan, Kazuhiro worked while Marie proved her competence to the guild. She cleaned, cooked with the oven, and watched anime. Kaoruko and her husband Toru invited them to dinner, and the four went to a French restaurant. Toru offered a future hot spring trip, and Kaoruko invited Marie to watch anime together while Kazuhiro was at work.

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 7 will see Marie authorized to explore the labyrinth. Kazuhiro and Marie will then visit Myui, who has settled in the town. When they appraise the dragon’s scale, they will discover an unusual change.

Rushing to the ruins, they will find the dragon exhausted from caring for her newborns. Wanting to help, Kazuhiro will make a promise to her. Meanwhile, a powerful magician named Sven will begin scheming to claim the position of labyrinth exploration proxy.

Titled ‘Shining Magic Stone,’ Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 7 is set to release on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST, as confirmed by the official website. This reverse isekai series, a highlight of Winter 2025, will be streamed weekly on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, coinciding with its Japanese broadcast.

Crunchyroll officially confirmed this arrangement in December 2024 as part of its Winter 2025 schedule. Currently, only the original Japanese version of Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf!, with English subtitles, is available, with no announcements regarding alternate language dubs.

Advertisement

For more updates from Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.