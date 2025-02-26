Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 8: Kazuhiro Brings The Dragon To Earth; Recap, Release Date And More

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 8 will see Kazuhiro and Marie’s peaceful life on Earth intruded upon by the dragon they invited over, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, and more here.

In ‘Shining Magic Stone,’ the labyrinth expedition forms. Marie pushes Kazuhiro to converse with Aja, an old sorcerer who discerns he is not from their world. After shopping, they meet leader Hakam, now raising Mewi, though Kazuhiro must translate for him.

They notice the dragon’s scale and blood have dimmed, suspecting trouble. At the guild, Marie’s teacher, Ludry, wants her to explore the labyrinth, angering Sven. Visiting the dragon, they find her overwhelmed with parenting. Kazuhiro impulsively invites her humanoid form to a hot spring trip on Earth.

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 8 will continue on Earth, where Kazuhiro and Marie take the dragon on a hot spring trip. As they ride the train, Marie will be seen enjoying the scenery while the dragon curiously watches on, snacking on Kazuhiro’s rice balls.

Upon reaching Chichibu, the group will indulge in local specialties like miso potatoes before heading to the inn. Marie and the dragon will relax in the large bath and even try the sauna. During their time together, Marie will confide in the dragon about her growing feelings and uncertainty regarding Kazuhiro.

Titled ‘Welcome To Japan, Magic Dragon,’ Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 8 will premiere in Japan at 10:00 pm JST on Friday, February 28, 2025. International viewers can expect the episode to release on the same day, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

Welcome To Japan, Ms. Elf! Episode 8 will stream on Crunchyroll with English subtitles following its weekly schedule. No other language dubs have been announced by Crunchyroll at this time.

