What Are The Quirks That Deku Will Never Give To Tomura Shigaraki? REVEALED

In the final stages of My Hero Academia, Deku and Shigaraki face intense battles. Deku must take a risk by transferring powers of One for All to Shigaraki, hoping to make him mentally insane. In chapter 414, Deku successfully transfers the second One for All user to Shigaraki, but things seem to be working against him. As the chapter reaches its climax, Deku prepares to transfer another user to Shigaraki.

The progress of this risky plan aside, will Deku transfer all users to Shigaraki? As things stand right now, Deku has to keep some quirks with him as an assurance to keep trying to figure out the situation against Shigaraki.

Exploring the quirks that Deku will never give to Tomura Shigaraki

In My Hero Academia chapter 414, Deku plans to transfer One for All to Shigaraki, hoping it will make him insane and defeat him. He uses One for All's assimilated quirks efficiently, impressing his ancestors. When he arrives, he uses Smokescreen, which is considered useless due to the situation, causing concern for some ancestors.

Shigaraki attempted to use decay but was saved by a boulder pulled by Deku using Black Whip. Deku baited Shigaraki into looking elsewhere and closed in with a punch, allowing him to pass his blood into his wounds, resulting in the transfer of the second vestige.

The memories of Shigaraki and Deku overlap, causing the former to slow down. The other vestiges urge Deku to continue the chase, requiring him to keep some quirks. The seventh user, Float, is currently not needed as Deku is floating using Black Whip. Although Float provides more mobility, it may be less needed than other quirks in the current situation.

Danger sense was the quirk wielded by the fourth user, giving its user a sense of upcoming danger. Tomura has already stolen this quirk in My Hero Academia chapter 410.

Fa Jin and Gearshift were the quirks the third and second users wielded. These quirks provided maximum output when used together. As the second user has been transferred to Tomura, Gearshift is no longer available. This means Fa Jin could not give a 100% output right now.

Black Whip and Smokescreen are the quirks of the fifth and sixth users of One for All. Black Whip is a multifunctional quirk that helps Deku escape Shigaraki's decay and is believed to be Midoriya's lifeline. Smokescreen allows its user to expel smoke, hindering the opponent's vision. These quirks could be the only ones Midoriya can keep, while the rest could be passed to Shigaraki, hoping he suffers a mental breakdown.

What to expect from the next chapter of My Hero Academia

The upcoming chapter 415 of My Hero Academia is set to continue the fight between Deku and Shigaraki and is highly anticipated by fans, as it continues the beloved storyline. As fans know already, these two individuals are embroiled in what is the final fight of the entire series and it is certainly incredible for fans to witness.

Every chapter of this amazing fight is packed with loads of action, and at the same time, an emotional tug that keeps one connected to the core of the series. This fight is surely coming to an end soon, and My Hero Academia chapter 415 will take one step closer towards that.

In My Hero Academia chapter 415, Deku plans to transfer Gear Shift to Shigaraki, a powerful weapon that currently hinders his movement. The strategy involves allowing the vestiges to enter Shigaraki's body and weaken him from the inside out. Kudo, a risky move, is crucial in the fight against Shigaraki. By weakening Shigaraki's body from the inside out, Deku can use it to launch deadly attacks and break through his defenses and regeneration rate. This strategy is expected to pay off in chapter 415.

Chapter 415 of My Hero Academia could focus on the aftermath of the quirk transfer, which allowed Deku to hit Shigaraki but not enough to defeat him. Deku realizes that the strategy of transferring quirks inside Shigaraki is working, allowing him to relentlessly attack the villain and weaken him. In upcoming chapters, Deku will aim to use this strategy to ensure Shigaraki stays down and has a chance at winning the battle.

Chapter 415 of My Hero Academia may focus on Deku's continued attacks on Shigaraki, who is feeling weakened. The memory overlap between the two characters in the previous chapter is likely to continue in this chapter, as it helps them understand each other better. Shigaraki is initially reluctant to help Deku, but after seeing his experiences, he may be more open. The battle will continue in more interesting ways, as Deku may transfer more vestige into Shigaraki's body, further enhancing the story's narrative.

