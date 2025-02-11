What Does The Post-Credits Scene In Attack On Titan: The Last Attack Really Mean? EXPLORED

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is a cinematic compilation of the final chapters from the acclaimed anime series, yet it surprised audiences with an unusual post-credits scene. This brief 45-second segment departs from the main narrative by transporting viewers into an alternate setting where familiar characters are reimagined.

In this sequence, Eren, Armin, and Mikasa appear as school-age individuals enjoying a day at the cinema, a concept adapted from the manga’s bonus “Attack On School Castes” panels. Notably, the scene features Levi Ackerman in the unexpected role of a janitor, a humorous twist that plays on long-standing fan jokes about his meticulous nature.

As the trio exits the theater in Attack On Titan: The Last Attack, Armin checks his phone and mentions waiting ten years for this event. This then prompts Mikasa and Armin to debate whether the film’s events accurately reflect their world’s history.

When questioned, Eren responds with a light quip about watching a potential sequel together, leaving room for playful interpretation. A significant visual cue is then provided by a familiar tree in the background.

The tree in Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is reminiscent of the one associated with Eren in earlier episodes, hinting at the possibility that these events were set a hundred years after the main narrative.

While the post-credits scene both acts as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the Attack On School Castes parody and questions the conventional timeline of the series, it has certainly delivered a final, humorous commentary that contrasts with the series’ intense themes.

Some fans view this bonus scene as a mere humorous epilogue following a grim finale, and others speculate that it may be suggesting a future narrative twist. Ultimately, this playful conclusion honors the creative spirit of Attack on Titan and simultaneously offers some comic relief.

It invites fans to explore possible future directions for the Attack on Titan series while preserving a lighthearted link to the original storyline.

