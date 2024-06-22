What Does The Spider-Man Reference In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 Mean For Himawari's Character? Explored

This article contains spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11, released on Thursday, June 20, 2024, was not very exciting in terms of plot or action. The chapter received mixed reviews from fans who were hoping for more plot development, especially with the anticipation of a battle between Jura and Himawari.

However, one thing that fans noticed about the chapter was a dialogue from Himawari which seemed like a subtle nod to Spider-Man. After healing Inojin, Himawari, who now has access to Kurama’s chakra and received a massive power-up, squared off against Jura. It was then that Boruto’s younger sister said something that struck the readers.

Himawari’s dialogue reminded people of Spider-Man

In the most recent chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Himawari instructed Cho-Cho and Shikadai to take Inojin away from the battlefield after she closed up his wounds, as Inojin needed immediate medical attention. Himawari then decided to take on Jura all by herself and told her friends, “If I have this power, I wanna carry out the responsibility that comes with it… what Dad and Big Bro would do too.”

A lot of readers thought that this dialogue was pretty similar to one shared between Peter Parker and his Uncle Ben in Spider-Man. The latter, while talking to his nephew, said, “With great power comes great responsibility,” which is one of the most iconic dialogues from the Spider-Man franchise and one of the most-quoted ones. Seeing how Himawari had such a strong sense of morality and justice to stand up against evil and use her powers for good, fans felt a sense of warmth at her character development.

Himawari has seen incredible growth as a character

In the manga, Himawari is currently only 14 years old, and fans were pleasantly surprised to see how far she has come and how much she has matured as a character. The recent chapter showed that not only is Naruto’s daughter mentally strong, but she also possesses exceptional physical powers, thanks to her being a talented shinobi and having access to Kurama’s chakra.

In chapter 11 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, we saw Himawari perform the Tailed Beast Bomb in her fight against Jura. This made the villain retreat while in the middle of an attack, and he almost lost his life due to this hesitation. Himawari also tweaked the technique by adding Rasengan’s rotation element to it, making it more powerful. She is also probably one of the strongest Jinchuriki as she has excellent compatibility with Kurama.

Considering all of this and the fact that Himawari is an excellent shinobi with a heart of gold, people think that she will one day surpass her father in terms of power. Fans are happy to see Masashi Kishimoto finally putting some focus on her character as it has been a long time coming. It also highlighted how much Himawari has matured as a character and a shinobi. The readers are also excited to see how she performs in the upcoming battles as she is finally strong enough to hold her own against villains.

