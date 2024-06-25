What Happened To Angel Devil In Chainsaw Man? Explored

Every Devil in Chainsaw Man has a name that is often associated with their powers. Devils are a race of supernatural entities that are born in Hell and feed upon humanity. Though all Devils are supposedly hostile to humans, there are a few exceptions, like the Angel Devil.

The Angel Devil is a devil who embodies the fear of angels. He is also a Public Safety Devil Hunter in Makima’s Tokyo Special Division 4. One of the powers of the Angel Devil is that anyone who touches him, loses their lifespan, so how exactly did Makima manage to control this Devil?

How did Makima manipulate Angel Devil?

Makima’s Supernatural ability is Control. Control is basically a brainwashing technique that works on any being and manipulates them to her will. There seems to be no limit to the number of beings under her control. She uses this technique on the Angel Devil who does not remember much of his past.

Angel Devil’s last ever memory was from the time he was in a coastal village. The people there took care of him despite being a Devil. He also fell in love with a young woman and had a pretty peaceful life until Makima showed up.

Makima uses Control on the Angel Devil who wakes up hours later to see that he has absorbed the lives of everyone in the village and killed them. Due to Makima’s powers, he forgets everything that had happened at the village and begins working under her as Devil Hunter.

Angel Devil in Chainsaw Man

In the series, the Angel Devil is a rather shy individual who keeps to himself. This could be because of his powers, for if someone were to touch him, they would lose a part of their lifespan.

He sort of has a connection with Aki Hayakawa as the latter is not afraid to touch him using an external material (cloth). He considers himself to be a devil first and an angel second. Will the Angel Devil ever remember what had happened? Will he take his revenge on Makima? We hope to find answers as the anime, Chainsaw Man progresses.

