What Is Blackbeard's Twin Devil Fruits In One Piece? Explained

Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for One Piece.

Blackbeard aka Marshall D. Teach is one of the most, if not the MOST badass pirates in the history of One Piece. If his massive physical appearance is not intimidating enough, then how about the fact he is the only one in One Piece who has 2 devil fruit abilities?

A former member of the Whitebeard’s crew and the Seven Warlords of the Sea, he has a bounty of almost 4 Billion Berry, one of the highest in One Piece. He is one of the main antagonists of the Final Saga. But how exactly did he come to have the power of 2 Devil Fruits? Let’s find out.

What is a Devil Fruit?

Devil Fruits are supernatural fruits that can grant special powers to anyone who eats them. The fruits are divided into 3 separate types based on the kind of powers they grant. They are-

Paramecia

(grants super-human strength) Zoan

(user can transform into any animal, or even a hybrid version_ Logia

(user can transform their body into a natural element and is the most powerful class of Devil Fruit)

Blackbeard has 2 Devil Fruits. The first is the Logia-type, Yami Yami no Mi (Dark-Dark Fruit) and the second is the Paramecia-type Gura Gura no Mi (Tremor-Tremor or Quake-Quake Fruit) which he stole from the body of Whitebeard.

The Yami Yami no Mi allows him to transform his body into darkness. This power of this fruit can absorb/nullify other people’s Devil Fruits, making it one of the most terrifying powers. The Gura Gura no Mi on the other hand gives him the ability to cause earthquakes and generate powerful shockwaves.

In the anime, he managed to stop attacks from the Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit Power of Sengoku.

How does Blackbeard have 2 Devil Fruits?

So far, there has been no explanation of how he has 2 Devil Fruits or how he managed to steal Whitebeard’s Devil Fruit. Simply eating them won’t do it, but here’s a look at some theories on why he can withhold the power of 2 Devil Fruits.

1. Yami Yami No Mi’s Special Ability

One of the special abilities of the fruit is to nullify other Devil Fruit powers. So maybe, it bypasses the fatal consequences of consuming the second fruit.

2. Unique Body Structure

The idea is hinted at in the manga/anime when Marco suggests that Blackbeard’s body is different from normal humans. Blackbeard has also an infinite amount of space his body made of darkness which could be another reason.

3. Inherited Will or D. Clan Legacy

Some of the main characters from the show, including Monkey D. Luffy and Blackbeard have the initial D in their names. The mystery remains unsolved, but maybe those with the initials have special powers, including wielding two devil fruits.

There’s one thing for sure, Blackbeard aka Marshall D. Teach is one of the toughest characters in the series. We cannot wait to see him go head-to-head against Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece.

