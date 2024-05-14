What Is The Curse Of The Demon Slayer Mark? Phenomenon From The Saga Explained

This article contains spoilers from Demon Slayer manga and anime.

There are quite a few interesting phenomena in the Demon Slayer saga, and one of them has to be the Demon Slayer mark. In the anime, Tanjiro, Muichiro, and Mitsuri have already gotten their demon slayer marks.

But what exactly is a Demon Slayer Mark? And why does it also bear a curse upon the receiver of this mark? Here is what we know.

The phenomena of the demon slayer mark

As the name suggests, a demon slayer mark is something a demon slayer receives. Manifesting as markings over their faces and body, these marks act as an ultimate power-up for the users. Only the most elite warriors who have mastered their breathing techniques and have battled extremely powerful foes receive this mark.

Elusive in nature, there is no apparent rhyme or reason behind a demon slayer receiving this mark. The first person to ever receive this mark was the original Sun Hahira Yoriichi Tsugikuni. Even his brother Michikatsu Tsugikuni, who later became a demon, received the mark. Recently we have seen Tanjiro Kamado receive the mark as well. Triggered by the appearance of the mark, both Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji received their marks during their fights against Gyokko and Zohakuten in the last season of Demon Slayer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In the manga, the mark is explained as something akin to a final power-up. This means that great warriors, who have dedicated their lives to training to fight against demons, receive this mark which unlocks their full physical and spiritual potential. As two of the hashira have already received it, we will see more of the hashiras acquire their own demon slayer marks as the anime progresses.

What is the curse associated with the Demon Slayer mark?

However, there is a price to pay for this massive power-up that demon slayers receive when they get the mark. When Ubuyashiki Amane spoke to the hashira after the Swordsmith Village arc, she revealed that this mark drastically decreases the lifespan of the bearer to the point where they might not live beyond 25 years of age.

According to the recorded history of the demon slayer mark, it does not matter when the bearer got their mark, they do not live to be 25 years of age. This means that most of the hashira who receive this mark will die within a few years even if they manage to survive the final battle. The mark grants them massive physical boost, increased agility, and greater fighting prowess, but substantially lessens their lifespan as a price.

However, there seem to be some people who are immune to this curse. One of the best examples would be the pioneer of the Sun Breathing technique, Yoriichi Tsugikuni, who lived to be 85 and fought against demons till his last breath. His brother Michikatsu is also technically an exception. However, Michikatsu was so scared of dying early after getting his demon slayer mark, that he turned into the demon Kokushibo, which granted him the demonic ability of immortality, much like the other demons.

Despite the news that they might not live to see their 25th birthday, the demon slayers who had not received their marks yet started to train even harder to get it before the final fight. Even though they know they will have to eventually sacrifice their lives, they are willing to take the risk to save humanity from the terrible fate that would befall them if the demons won. As the anime progresses, we will see more characters such as Sanemi, Giyuu, Obanai, and Gyomei receive their marks.

Advertisement

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Please keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related updates.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc: Does Tanjiro Become a Demon In Season 4? Find Out