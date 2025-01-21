When Will Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 Final Episodes Release? All We Know So Far

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (DanMachi) Season 5 has revealed the long-awaited release dates for its final episodes, concluding the Goddess of Fertility arc. After the season's first cour aired last fall, fans had to wait for the final episodes to be released due to an unexpected delay. The anime will now air the last three episodes starting in February 2025.

Episodes 12 and 13 of the Goddess of Fertility arc are set to air on February 7, 2025, followed by Episode 14 on February 26, 2025. The season finale, Episode 15, will be broadcast on March 5, 2025, marking the conclusion of Season 5. This delay shifted the original release plans, as these episodes were initially scheduled to air in December 2024.

Season 5 has been building towards an intense climax, particularly with the War Game between the Freya Familia and the allies led by Hestia and Bell Cranel. The battle reached a crucial point at the end of Episode 11, leaving viewers eager for the resolution. The Freya Familia's involvement in the War Game is part of their broader plot to defeat their rivals, despite the stakes being incredibly high. As the final episodes air, fans will witness the ultimate resolution to the conflict and the fate of Orario.

For those who want to catch up on the series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is available for streaming on HIDIVE. The complete anime catalog, including all previous seasons, OVAs, and the Arrow of the Orion film, is available on the platform. While the light novel series has moved into its final arc, it remains unclear whether the anime will adapt this conclusion in future seasons.

As the fifth season nears its end, fans are hopeful that there will be more adaptations to come. The future of the anime seems uncertain, but its strong fanbase suggests the potential for future seasons.

