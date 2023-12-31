Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen manga after the Shibuya Incident? Chapter number and next arc explained

After 23 explosive episodes that kept the fans of the anime glued to the screen, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is finally all wrapped up. The season covered the Hidden Inventory and The Shibuya Incident Arcs. But now that the anime’s second season is concluded, there is still no solid news about when the third season will finally reach the screens. So in the meantime, if you want to jump into the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen manga and get ahead in the story, here is where you should start.

Where Shibuya Arc concludes and from where you should read

The second season of the show, as previously mentioned, covers two arcs. The first one being the Hidden Inventory arc which shows us a time before the first season or even the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, when characters like Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Nanami Kento were all in school together. The Shibuya Incident arc was much more complicated with its numerous action scenes, all out battles, and nefarious mind games all of which resulted in a lot of destruction.

If you want to read the manga after the Shibuya Incident, then you have to start reading from chapter 138, which marks the beginning of the next arc in the story- the Culling Game arc. The Shibuya Incident concluded in chapter 137 which was marked by the return of Yuta Okkotsu from his overseas travels and he was ordered to implement Yuji Itadori’s execution order which was reinstated after Sukuna wreaked havoc on the city of Shibuya in the previous chapters.

The end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and the story moving forward

All Jujutsu Kaisen fans already know the amount of death and destruction that happened in season 2. Fan favorite characters like Nobara Kugisaki, and Kento Nanami. Satoru Gojo was sealed off into the prison realm by Kenjaku/Pseudo Geto and Yuji along with Choso, Panda and others tried to free him by battling the curse and Uraume. Unfortunately they were not successful. And of course, Yuta Okkotsu finally returned from his overseas mission with a new set of duties. Gojo was exiled from the Jujutsu world and freeing him from the prison realm will be considered a crime. Thankfully, the villainous curse Mahito, who was responsible for a lot of heartbreaking deaths in the manga was also executed.

The next arc in the manga is the Itdori’s Extermination arc which will bring many surprises, including a little twist when Yuta and Yuji finally face off as the former tries to fulfill his execution order. Season 3 will also probably cover the Perfect Preparation arc as well as part of the main arc, which is Culling Game.

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen will get more and more twisted and complicated as the sorcerers try to fight off the curses threatening to take over the world. As of now, we have no idea when exactly season 3 of the show will come out but it will not be before 2025. If you want to continue the story however, you can get started on the manga (from chapter 138), which is equally as gripping.

